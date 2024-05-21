BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,308 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 308.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,241.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,380 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WBA. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.36.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $116,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,859.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,859.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.66. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $32.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.80.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $37.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.29%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

