BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 300.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,016 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Nutanix by 1.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,942,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,660,000 after purchasing an additional 578,189 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,465,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Nutanix during the third quarter valued at $82,421,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,151,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,595,000 after acquiring an additional 114,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 3.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,423,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,641,000 after acquiring an additional 47,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nutanix

In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $933,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $933,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $1,602,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,003.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,506 shares of company stock worth $8,270,938 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on NTNX. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $49.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Nutanix from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Nutanix from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Nutanix from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.69.

Nutanix Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $72.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of -200.44 and a beta of 1.27. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $72.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.93.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $565.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

