BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $1.88 Million Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,099 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $930,626,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 12,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 562,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,529,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 12,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.32.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $75.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.92 and its 200 day moving average is $63.22. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $48.35 and a one year high of $76.07. The firm has a market cap of $110.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.33, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $286,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $286,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $467,092.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,820.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,599 shares of company stock worth $5,286,149. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

