BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $1.89 Million Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,675 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 13,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,078,831,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $398,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $1,603,843.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,485.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,500 shares of company stock worth $8,983,706 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Down 1.1 %

PGR opened at $206.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $121.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.57 and a 200-day moving average of $184.25. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $217.77.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Progressive from $228.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.19.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

