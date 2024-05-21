BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $1.89 Million Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,211 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SAP by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SAP by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of SAP by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of SAP by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Get SAP alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.20.

SAP Price Performance

Shares of SAP stock opened at $195.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.57. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $126.75 and a 12 month high of $199.29.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.76%. Research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $2.3852 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s payout ratio is 37.53%.

About SAP

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.