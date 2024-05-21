BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $1.99 Million Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Humana from $391.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $595.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens reduced their target price on Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $426.39.

Humana Price Performance

NYSE:HUM opened at $355.17 on Tuesday. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $298.61 and a 52-week high of $530.54. The company has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.62.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. Humana’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.04%.

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.