BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $2.02 Million Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Airbnb by 1,844.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter valued at $217,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 35.3% during the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Draper Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 17.4% in the third quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $146.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.37 and a 200 day moving average of $147.32. The company has a market capitalization of $94.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.74 and a 12 month high of $170.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ABNB. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Airbnb from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. B. Riley Financial started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 7,838 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total value of $1,144,191.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,525,375.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 7,838 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total value of $1,144,191.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,525,375.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 219,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,624,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,562 shares of company stock valued at $52,443,046 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

