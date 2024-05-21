BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $2.17 Million Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 7,359.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,360 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NRG Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,729,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,696,000 after buying an additional 156,974 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in NRG Energy by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,401,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,502,000 after purchasing an additional 197,122 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in NRG Energy by 105.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,346,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,642,000 after purchasing an additional 689,941 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in NRG Energy by 91.6% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,318,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,770,000 after purchasing an additional 629,993 shares during the period. Finally, Maven Securities LTD grew its stake in NRG Energy by 72.5% during the third quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 1,037,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,956,000 after buying an additional 436,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NRG opened at $81.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.11. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.68 and a 52-week high of $86.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.20. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 42.60%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $3,072,668.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 356,962 shares in the company, valued at $22,342,251.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NRG Energy news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $2,047,381.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,192,398.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $3,072,668.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 356,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,342,251.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

