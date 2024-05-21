BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $2.30 Million Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 24.2% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $271.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $278.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.62. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.11 and a 1-year high of $348.52. The firm has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.88%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total transaction of $43,138.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,820.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total transaction of $43,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,820.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,006 shares of company stock worth $4,822,904 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ROK. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.93.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

