BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $2.41 Million Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,156 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $829,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $255,316,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 444.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 51,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 41,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Trade Desk by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 37,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark raised their price target on Trade Desk from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.01.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $224,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,165,241.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $224,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 974,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,165,241.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $8,438,157.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 242,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,869,677.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 621,637 shares of company stock worth $52,221,515 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Trade Desk stock opened at $97.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.26 and a 200-day moving average of $77.22. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $60.23 and a one year high of $97.65.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

