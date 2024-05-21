BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $2.54 Million Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 82.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,937 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,686,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798,898 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,533,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,238,000 after acquiring an additional 86,084 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,431,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,294,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,700,000 after purchasing an additional 84,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,130,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,884,000 after buying an additional 213,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICI opened at $30.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.76. The stock has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $33.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.61%.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $86,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 139,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,016.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VICI shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.18.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

