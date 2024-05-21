BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 97.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,961 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 72,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,765,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,474,000 after buying an additional 284,772 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,466,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,672,000 after buying an additional 28,934 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MNST opened at $53.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.16. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.22. The company has a market cap of $55.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.74.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Monster Beverage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.32.

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 777,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,542,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

