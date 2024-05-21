BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,174 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 0.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 117,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,852,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 8,611.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 703,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,006,000 after buying an additional 695,163 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,005,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $100.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.28. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $119.50.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus downgraded Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.64.

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

