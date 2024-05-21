BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Increases Stock Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 57.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 235.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,414,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,585 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 641.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 832,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,423,000 after buying an additional 720,098 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $95,611,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 58.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,424,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,427,000 after acquiring an additional 523,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 52.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 607,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,706,000 after acquiring an additional 208,263 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total value of $4,677,693.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,713.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 29,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total value of $4,890,163.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,095,667.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total transaction of $4,677,693.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,713.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,600 shares of company stock valued at $34,307,124 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $153.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.80 and a 12 month high of $221.83. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.83 and its 200-day moving average is $158.94.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ELF shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $228.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

