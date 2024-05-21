BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Increases Stock Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,156 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 22.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,837 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,330 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised MKS Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.75.

In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $30,722.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,795.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other MKS Instruments news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $30,722.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,795.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 32,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $4,051,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,776 shares of company stock worth $5,026,307 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MKSI opened at $132.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.66. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.44 and a fifty-two week high of $135.51.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 48.24%. The business had revenue of $868.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.30%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

