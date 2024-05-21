BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Invests $1.99 Million in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 133,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 221,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 10.8% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1.1% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 122,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 61,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.53. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $17.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director R David Hoover acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.14 per share, for a total transaction of $322,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 185,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,985,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

