BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Lowers Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 15,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $342,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,209,131.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.18, for a total transaction of $2,075,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,495,183.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $342,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,209,131.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,500 shares of company stock worth $7,522,055 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRVL. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.28.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $74.47 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $85.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.89.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -22.22%.

About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.