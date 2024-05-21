BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Makes New $2.76 Million Investment in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth $44,529,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 410,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,244,000 after acquiring an additional 176,797 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 824.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 173,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,928,000 after acquiring an additional 154,858 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 871,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,904,000 after acquiring an additional 92,445 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 15.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 429,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,241,000 after purchasing an additional 59,089 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $147.69 on Tuesday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.65 and a 52-week high of $156.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $274.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.42 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total value of $39,949.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,874.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total value of $39,949.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,635 shares in the company, valued at $389,874.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $198,975.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 25,674 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,656.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,270 shares of company stock valued at $462,724 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

