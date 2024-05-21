BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 17,641 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 51.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,641 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VST. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 64,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 25,829 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vistra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,523,000. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,311,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 135,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of VST opened at $91.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.39 and a 200-day moving average of $52.77. The company has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 56.12 and a beta of 1.02. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $97.90.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($1.02). Vistra had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Vistra’s payout ratio is 52.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In related news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $5,114,019.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,069,030.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $5,114,019.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,069,030.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $5,734,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,888 shares in the company, valued at $9,470,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,285 shares of company stock worth $15,404,397 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VST has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.50.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

