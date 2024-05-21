BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 4,844 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,533 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,052,497 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $672,559,000 after purchasing an additional 220,802 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,950,011 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $332,886,000 after buying an additional 64,297 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $308,910,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,667,834 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $276,794,000 after acquiring an additional 80,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,496,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $248,293,000 after purchasing an additional 631,100 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LNG opened at $159.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.48. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.30 and a 12 month high of $183.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.48%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.00.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

