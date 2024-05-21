BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases New Stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned about 0.06% of Warrior Met Coal at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCC. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter worth about $204,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alan H. Schumacher purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $116,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,200.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:HCC opened at $65.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.97 and a twelve month high of $71.91. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.01.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.99 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is 3.85%.

About Warrior Met Coal

(Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.