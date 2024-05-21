BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Reduces Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,177 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 46.6% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 118,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after buying an additional 37,696 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 682,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 23.3% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.3% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 18,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, January 26th. Roth Capital cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:ADM opened at $60.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.78. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $87.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.37 and a 200 day moving average of $63.83.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $21.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

