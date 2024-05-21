BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 117,536 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 90.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 117,536 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.1 %

United Parcel Service stock opened at $147.62 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.93. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $192.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.