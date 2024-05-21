BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 2,100 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,519 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Workday by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,010,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,010,244,000 after acquiring an additional 263,994 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,491,149,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Workday by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,163,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,109,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,153 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Workday by 2.0% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,950,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $848,726,000 after buying an additional 78,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Workday by 47.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,021,000 after buying an additional 872,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Workday

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 8,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.21, for a total transaction of $2,265,569.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,797,342.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 8,447 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.21, for a total transaction of $2,265,569.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,797,342.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total value of $916,918.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,749,162.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 435,691 shares of company stock valued at $117,731,569. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Workday from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Workday from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.64.

Workday Price Performance

WDAY stock opened at $259.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $261.56 and its 200-day moving average is $268.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.33. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $191.04 and a 1 year high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

