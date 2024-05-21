BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 2,622 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $376,000. Eos Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 27,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 65,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,850,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. Finally, Zenyatta Capital Management LP grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP now owns 22,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:APD opened at $266.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.64. The company has a market cap of $59.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.80. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.90%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APD. Barclays cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Argus downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.77.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

