BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 35,415 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,415 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. Massachusetts Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $63.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $120.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.49. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $64.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 62.72%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on C. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HSBC raised their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.85.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

