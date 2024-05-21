BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 3,605 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,293 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 3,605 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth $202,936,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 47,598 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $8,278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,476 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Coinbase Global by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 65,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $11,305,000 after purchasing an additional 23,628 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Coinbase Global Stock Performance
Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $225.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.43 and a 52 week high of $283.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $233.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.45.
Insider Activity at Coinbase Global
Analyst Ratings Changes
COIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America raised Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $295.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $84.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.67.
Coinbase Global Company Profile
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.
