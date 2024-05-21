BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 7,905 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,905 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,560,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,560,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.71.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Carrier Global stock opened at $66.00 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $66.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.18 and its 200 day moving average is $56.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

