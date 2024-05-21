BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Takes $2.66 Million Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVNA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Carvana by 13.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,756,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,009 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 132.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after buying an additional 331,892 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carvana by 56.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,684,000 after buying an additional 280,851 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Carvana by 92.3% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 254,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,689,000 after acquiring an additional 122,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadview Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC now owns 876,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,423,000 after acquiring an additional 118,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,694. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Carvana news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 9,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $770,824.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 178,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,833,144.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,035,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 943,273 shares of company stock worth $97,990,240. Insiders own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.60.

CVNA stock opened at $117.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.09. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.54 and a beta of 3.28. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $10.34 and a 12 month high of $129.00.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.97) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

