BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Trims Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,046 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BABA opened at $88.26 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $66.63 and a 12-month high of $102.50. The company has a market cap of $223.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.29 and its 200 day moving average is $75.14.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BABA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.96.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

