Bilibili (BILI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $881.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.61 million. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 28.12%.
Bilibili Price Performance
Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average is $11.80. Bilibili has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $19.36.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Report on Bilibili
Bilibili Company Profile
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bilibili
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Nasdaq vs. S&P: A Detailed Breakdown of Stock Indexes
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Insider Trading is Good News for These Stocks
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Bill Ackman Reduced Chipotle Stock, Fundamentals Still Sound
Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.