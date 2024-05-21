Bilibili (BILI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $881.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.61 million. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 28.12%.

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average is $11.80. Bilibili has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $19.36.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Citigroup lowered Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Bilibili from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.37.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

