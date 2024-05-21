BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and set a $0.40 price target on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

BIOLASE Stock Performance

NASDAQ BIOL opened at $0.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.71. BIOLASE has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average is $0.62.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The medical technology company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 43.56% and a negative return on equity of 1,782.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.49 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BIOLASE

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BIOLASE stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) by 1,068.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,248 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.43% of BIOLASE worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

