Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) – HC Wainwright decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bit Digital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 17th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now anticipates that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bit Digital’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bit Digital’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Bit Digital had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 57.44%. The company had revenue of $16.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 million.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Bit Digital in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Bit Digital Trading Up 21.7 %

BTBT opened at $2.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $217.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 4.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.68. Bit Digital has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $5.27.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bit Digital by 3,163.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,661,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487,615 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bit Digital by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,745,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after purchasing an additional 304,830 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bit Digital by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 18,717 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bit Digital by 70.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,041,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 842,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Bit Digital by 166.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 10,788 shares in the last quarter. 47.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

