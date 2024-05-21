Bitcoin Depot Inc. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share (NASDAQ:BTM)

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Free Report) – Noble Financial lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Bitcoin Depot in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 15th. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Bitcoin Depot’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Bitcoin Depot’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $148.41 million for the quarter. Bitcoin Depot had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 483.86%.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BTM. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Bitcoin Depot from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Bitcoin Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Bitcoin Depot Stock Performance

BTM opened at $1.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average is $2.25. Bitcoin Depot has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bitcoin Depot news, insider Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 62,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $125,101.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 759,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,511,538.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bitcoin Depot news, COO Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 351,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,733. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 62,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $125,101.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 759,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,538.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,104,353 shares of company stock worth $5,372,260. Insiders own 20.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bitcoin Depot

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the third quarter worth about $11,244,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the third quarter worth about $2,464,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the third quarter worth about $1,075,000. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the third quarter worth about $902,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC grew its position in Bitcoin Depot by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 602,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 212,000 shares in the last quarter. 9.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade.

