Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Bloom Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial raised Bloom Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bloom Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.64.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

NYSE:BE opened at $12.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 2.77. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $18.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.75.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.06 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In other news, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 28,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $362,009.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,530.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 50,746 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $494,266.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,702,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,323,401.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 28,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $362,009.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,530.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,291 shares of company stock worth $1,457,413. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 222.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 16,484 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at $370,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,902 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 555,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 78,008 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bloom Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,685,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,262,000 after purchasing an additional 156,434 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

