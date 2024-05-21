BMO Capital Markets Lowers Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) to Market Perform

Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $13.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 15.13% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Metals Acquisition in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Metals Acquisition currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.58.

Shares of Metals Acquisition stock opened at $14.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.97. Metals Acquisition has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $14.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sprott Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $17,970,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $6,676,000. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its stake in shares of Metals Acquisition by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 3,572,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,159,000 after acquiring an additional 272,727 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Metals Acquisition by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,236,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,640,000 after acquiring an additional 199,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Metals Acquisition by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 687,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,232,000 after acquiring an additional 64,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

