Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) PT Raised to $170.00

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 10.40% from the stock’s current price.

BAH has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.44.

BAH opened at $153.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.23. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $89.80 and a twelve month high of $156.83.

In other news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $219,765.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,730,437.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 112.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 103.6% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

