Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Receives $69.53 Average PT from Brokerages

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.53.

Several research firms have weighed in on BXP. Barclays lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of BXP opened at $62.08 on Friday. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $46.80 and a twelve month high of $73.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 50.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.80.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $839.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.68 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 321.31%.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $889,186.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 17.5% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 51,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 7.2% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Boston Properties by 5.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,653,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 4.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 9.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

