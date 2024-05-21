Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Purchased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 92.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,298 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $890,848,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 86.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,957,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,977,000 after buying an additional 906,069 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the third quarter worth about $43,709,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 27.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,986,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,143,000 after acquiring an additional 429,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 43.9% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,369,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,439,000 after acquiring an additional 417,944 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BXP opened at $62.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.15. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.80 and a 12 month high of $73.97.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $839.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.68 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 321.31%.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $889,186.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.53.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

