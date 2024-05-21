Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) Receives $16.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.57.
A number of research firms have commented on BOWL. B. Riley reduced their target price on Bowlero from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Bowlero from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Bowlero from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Bowlero from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Bowlero from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.
Shares of BOWL stock opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.23. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.57. Bowlero has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $15.47.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Bowlero’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.51%.
Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.
