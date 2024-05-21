Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) Receives $16.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.57.

A number of research firms have commented on BOWL. B. Riley reduced their target price on Bowlero from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Bowlero from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Bowlero from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Bowlero from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Bowlero from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOWL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Bowlero by 7.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Bowlero by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Bowlero by 23.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bowlero by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 26,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Bowlero by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 26,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BOWL stock opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.23. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.57. Bowlero has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $15.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Bowlero’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.51%.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

