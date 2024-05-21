Brady Family Wealth LLC Acquires 734 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Brady Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.2% of Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 284,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,546,000 after purchasing an additional 105,409 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $4,071,642,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 140,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,081,000 after buying an additional 51,852 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 479,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,136,000 after acquiring an additional 14,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 33,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Bank of America cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.86.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $151.32 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $143.13 and a 1-year high of $175.97. The company has a market capitalization of $364.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.68%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.