Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) CEO William Magnuson Sells 17,839 Shares of Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) CEO William Magnuson sold 17,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $744,956.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 618,675 shares in the company, valued at $25,835,868. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $43.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.31. Braze, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.48 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.33 and a beta of 1.13.
Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. Braze had a negative net margin of 27.44% and a negative return on equity of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $130.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have commented on BRZE. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Braze from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.12.
Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.
