Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Plans Dividend of $0.05

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0498 per share on Wednesday, June 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

Brenntag Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Brenntag stock opened at $14.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.99. Brenntag has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $18.72.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

