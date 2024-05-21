Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at William Blair

Equities research analysts at William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Brink’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Brink’s from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Brink’s from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.50.

Shares of NYSE:BCO opened at $96.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.73 and a 200-day moving average of $84.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 1.39. Brink’s has a twelve month low of $63.79 and a twelve month high of $98.99.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Brink’s had a return on equity of 59.84% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brink’s will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith R. Wyche sold 400 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $32,948.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 665 shares in the company, valued at $54,776.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCO. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Brink’s by 22.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Brink’s by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Brink’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brink’s by 4,893.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 606,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,081,000 after acquiring an additional 594,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brink’s by 50.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

