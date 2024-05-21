Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Broadwind in a report issued on Friday, May 17th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.48 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.44. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Broadwind’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BWEN. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Broadwind from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Broadwind from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Broadwind Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BWEN opened at $3.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.34. Broadwind has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4.81.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.13. Broadwind had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $37.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWEN. TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Broadwind in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Broadwind by 68.9% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 47,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 19,550 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Broadwind by 17.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 132,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 19,816 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Broadwind during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Broadwind by 7.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

