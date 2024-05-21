Brokerages Set Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Target Price at $134.47

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.47.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

NYSE:CNI opened at $128.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNI. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 6,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 6,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 35.0% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Articles

