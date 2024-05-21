Brokerages Set Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH) Target Price at $42.83

Shares of Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTHGet Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.83.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DNTH. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $34.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Dianthus Therapeutics from $22.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Dianthus Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,961,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,240,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,644,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $497,000. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %

Dianthus Therapeutics stock opened at $25.46 on Thursday. Dianthus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $33.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.63 and its 200 day moving average is $19.06. The company has a market cap of $747.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.77.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTHGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

