Brokerages Set Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) PT at $51.73

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.73.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominion Energy

In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of D. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Dominion Energy stock opened at $53.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.72. The company has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.59. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

