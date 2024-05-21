Brokerages Set Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) PT at $37.33

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.33.

BROS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on Dutch Bros from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $231,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 27,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $977,402.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,116,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,246,523.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $231,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,988,682 shares of company stock valued at $564,373,806 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dutch Bros by 1,610.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BROS stock opened at $36.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.84. Dutch Bros has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $38.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 204.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 2.43.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $254.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.80 million. Analysts forecast that Dutch Bros will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

