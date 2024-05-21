Brokerages Set EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Target Price at $282.81

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $282.81.

EPAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut EPAM Systems from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $282.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $345.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPAM

Insider Transactions at EPAM Systems

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPAM Systems

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,637,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,802. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,637,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,802. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $2,416,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,820 shares of company stock valued at $5,101,117. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 10,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Management Co. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 8,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

EPAM Systems stock opened at $191.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.46. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $180.28 and a one year high of $317.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $251.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. As a group, analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.